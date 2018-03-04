St Fagans museum's 70th anniversary celebrations begin
The 70th anniversary celebrations of St Fagans museum have started with a pop-up exhibition charting its history.
The bardic chair for this year's National Eisteddfod in Cardiff has also been partly crafted there this week.
Other events to mark the anniversary of the museum includes the unveiling of a gallery in October charting the history of Wales from first inhabitants to the present day.
The site, on the outskirts of Cardiff, attracts 500,000 visitors a year.