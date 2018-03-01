Image copyright Welsh Ambulance Service Image caption Baby Phillip Alan with proud parents and 999 call handler Chelsie Holbrook

A woman who thought she was suffering from severe stomach pain gave birth to a baby boy while her partner was calling 999 for an ambulance.

Baby Phillip Alan was born weighing 4lb 13oz to surprised Rhiannon Oldham, 30, from Pontypool, south Wales, who had no idea she was pregnant.

She delivered the baby at the home she shares with Gareth Williams three days after their Valentine's Day engagement.

The family have now met the ambulance crew who helped them.

MOT examiner Mr Williams, 34, explained how how his wife had had stomach pains the day before his son had arrived.

He called the Welsh Ambulance Service the following day when things became worse.

Other unusual birth stories:

"I had to carry her from the bathroom to the bedroom, and that's when I could see that something strange was happening," he said.

"I called 999 and I told them there was something seriously wrong with my girlfriend, and within minutes Rhiannon had actually given birth.

"It was a huge shock because we had absolutely no idea that she was pregnant, but we're over the moon."

'Took a Rennie'

Call centre worker Ms Oldham said: "Just before Christmas I had what I thought was heartburn but I just took a Rennie and got on with it.

"I'd put on weight over Christmas too, but I just put it down to overindulging.

"The last couple of weeks have been a blur. One minute we were planning for a wedding - now we're planning for a nursery."

Ambulance call handler Chelsie Holbrook, who took the couple's 999 call from its contact centre in Cwmbran, said: "The alarm bells started to ring for me when Gareth said that Rhiannon had a large lump, and before we knew it she had actually given birth.

"I've delivered five babies in my time as a call handler, and this one's definitely up there in terms of the most dramatic."

Paramedic Paul Ockenden and student paramedic Sian Todd were first to arrive at the couple's home.

Mr Ockenden said: "It's fair to say they were a little shell shocked, but we set about making the necessary checks and then Gareth cut the cord."

The couple, who have been together for nine years, have thanked the ambulance service for coming to their aid.