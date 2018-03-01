Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Police want anyone with information on the fire to come forward

A fire at a vehicle recovery centre is believed to have been started deliberately, Gwent police say.

Six cars were found ablaze at the centre, on Union Road Industrial Estate in Abergavenny, on Saturday.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours, was later safely brought under control, the fire service said.

Gwent police officers, who attended the scene alongside the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said a hunt was under way for the suspected arsonists.

The are asking anyone with information, no matter how small, to get in contact.

"It is likely those involved would have smelled heavily of smoke on the day of the fire or had paraphernalia which could start fires such as cans petrol or perhaps been injured during the incident," Gwent police said.

It is asking anyone with relevant information to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers.