Image copyright BBC/Family photo Image caption Christopher Parsons' body was found in Porthkerry County Park on Friday

A body found in a Vale of Glamorgan park has been identified as that of a missing man.

The discovery in Porthkerry Country Park was made by a member of the public on Friday.

South Wales Police confirmed on Wednesday that the body was Christopher Parsons, 52, from Roath in Cardiff, who had not been seen since 28 December.

His death is unexplained and officers want to piece together his movements in the weeks prior to his death.

Det Insp David Butt said: "I would like to extend our sympathies to the family of Mr Parsons and assure them that we are committed to finding out exactly how he came to be found deceased on Friday.

"I'd also like to hear from any local retailers who sell, or have recently sold, a particular kind of red and white rope which was found at the scene as again this may help us to piece together Mr Parsons' final movements."