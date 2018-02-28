Image copyright Geograph/ Jaggery

About 90 baking staff at a company that makes pies, pasties and sausage rolls are set to lose their jobs.

Peter's Food Services, based in Bedwas, Caerphilly county, said it had decided to step away from the "less profitable parts of its business".

It blamed "exceptional increases" in raw material prices that it could not pass on to customers in an "extremely competitive sector".

A period of consultation has begun, with about 90 staff affected.

Jason Stevens from the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) said: "Clearly this is very bad news for the staff affected."

He said Usdaw had begun consultation talks with the company and was seeking to minimise compulsory redundancies.