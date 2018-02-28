A man has died and a woman is in a critical condition after a crash that closed a Cardiff road.

The incident on Rumney Hill, Newport Road, involved three cars and happened at about 16:50 GMT on Tuesday.

A man, 23, died, after the Corvette he was driving crashed into a Ford Focus and Mercedes travelling in the opposite direction.

Another man, 28, suffered a sprained ankle and a woman, 23, is in a critical condition in hospital.