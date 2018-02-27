South East Wales

Line reopened after train breakdown near Pontypridd

  • 27 February 2018
Arriva train in north Wales

A railway line in south Wales has been reopened after a train broke down between Radyr and Pontypridd.

Passengers experienced delays and cancellations on Tuesday evening because of the blocked line.

There were also delays in west Wales after a person was hit by a train between Carmarthen and Llanelli at about 18:00 GMT.

Both lines have now reopened.