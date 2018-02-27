Line reopened after train breakdown near Pontypridd
- 27 February 2018
A railway line in south Wales has been reopened after a train broke down between Radyr and Pontypridd.
Passengers experienced delays and cancellations on Tuesday evening because of the blocked line.
There were also delays in west Wales after a person was hit by a train between Carmarthen and Llanelli at about 18:00 GMT.
Both lines have now reopened.