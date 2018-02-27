Four injured in three-vehicle Rumney Hill crash in Cardiff
- 27 February 2018
A "serious" three-vehicle crash in Cardiff has left a number of people in hospital.
The collision happened on Rumney Hill, St Mellons, at about 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.
A South Wales Police spokesman described it as serious and said initial suggestions were that four people had been injured.
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene and the road is currently closed.