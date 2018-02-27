Image copyright Matt Morris Image caption It is thought no other vehicle was involved in the incident near the old Severn Bridge on Monday

The driver of a car that crashed onto a motorway from an overhead bridge has been released from hospital.

Fire officers freed a man from a car after it landed on the M48 at Chepstow at about 13:45 GMT on Monday and he was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

He was treated for serious pelvic and spinal injuries after the incident above junction one on the westbound carriageway near the M48 Severn Bridge.

No-one else was injured and it is not thought any other vehicles were hit.

The motorway was shut in both directions for a time as the air ambulance took the man to hospital.

The eastbound carriageway remained closed for almost six hours as police and fire crews recovered the vehicle.

The incident caused long delays on the M4 at the Second Severn Crossing tolls as drivers diverted onto the alternative bridge.