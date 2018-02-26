Image copyright Louise Johnston

Firefighters are tackling a blaze involving around 1,000 tyres and an outbuilding in Pengam, Caerphilly county.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service deployed 25 crew and five vehicles to the fire, which was emitting thick plumes of black smoke.

Police and the local authority are also at the scene, due to the proximity to a primary school.

Crews remain at the scene but the fire was under control as of 13:00 GMT.

Residents and local schools have been advised to keep all windows and doors closed.

Local resident Emily Blackwell told BBC Wales smoke had cleared by 14.50 BST and the town's Commercial Street had reopened.

