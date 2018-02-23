Image copyright Google Image caption Gwent Police is appealing for witnesses following the hit and run on the A48 at Pwllmeyric

Police investigating a hit and run in Monmouthshire have released images of items found at the scene.

A 32-year-old man, from Newport, was a passenger in a black Honda Civic when it crashed into a wall on the A48 at Pwllmeyric, Chepstow, on Saturday.

He managed to get out but was then hit by a van that left the scene.

Gwent Police said he was in a critical but stable condition at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales and urged witnesses to come forward.

It has released pictures of a nearside light and front corner bumper of a transit vehicle- which is believed to have been involved in the hit and run.

Police are trying to identify the driver.

A woman from Newport was arrested in relation to the first crash and bailed to appear in court.