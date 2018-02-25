Image copyright National Resources Wales Image caption An aerial view of trees affected by Larch disease

A road between the Cynon and Rhondda valleys will be closed for 10 weeks as diseased trees are cut down.

The road from Brynffynnon pub to Pleasant View, Llanwynno, will be closed from Monday to 6 May.

A diversion will be in place while National Resources Wales cuts down the larch trees affected by larch disease.

The area will be left empty for up to two years and will then be replanted with a mixture of native and coniferous trees.

An NRW spokesman said: "We have to fell the beech trees lining the road as they will become unstable now they are exposed to the wind, following the removal of nearby larch.

"There is a risk that they could fall on to the road and cause an accident."

The timber from the larch will be used in the production of fencing materials, paper, chipboard, biofuel, wood pallets or construction materials.