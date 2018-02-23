Image copyright South Wales Police

A father-of-two who built an underground laboratory has been jailed for making £430,000 worth of steroids.

Nathan Maddock, 40, produced and bottled anabolic steroids in the hidden lab before selling them for huge profits, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Maddock, of Church Village, near Pontypridd, used the money to buy UK properties and a Turkish holiday home.

He admitted 10 counts of possessing anabolic steroids with intent to supply and acquiring criminal property.

The court heard the total value of steroids recovered was £436,344.95 and Maddock had more than £80,000 in his bank.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years and a proceeds of crime hearing will take place in June.

Prosecutor Christopher Evans said police searched his home in Pontprennau in Cardiff and found it empty and overgrown.

"It became clear the property was being used as a production facility," Mr Evans told the court. "It was an underground laboratory."

Phials of anabolic steroids - commonly used to enhance sports performance and stimulate muscle growth - were then found in the storage unit.

The married father-of-two, who has a degree in computer science, admitted his address was used as a delivery base for the drugs, but insisted he was pressured to keep selling.