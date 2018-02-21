Image caption The court heard he disciplined his children but did not assault them

A Cardiff GP has denied raping his wife, telling a court her injuries were caused by a "bruising problem".

When shown pictures of her injuries, the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said they had been caused by breast feeding.

He denies controlling or coercive behaviour, two counts of cruelty to a person under 16, and rape.

He told Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday: "She never said no to me and I haven't raped her."

The GP also admitted he and his wife had rowed but denied assaulting her and threatening to kill her if she left.

He also denied pinching and punching his children, telling the court: "I'm not trying to hurt my children, I'm trying to get them to stop what they are doing."

"There are times where I've had to discipline but I have never assaulted my children," he said.

The court previously heard he was arrested in September 2016 after his ex-wife alleged he had raped her.

The trial continues.