Image copyright Google Image caption Gwent Police is appealing for witnesses following the hit and run on the A48 at Pwllmeyric

A man who was seriously injured after being hit by a van in Monmouthshire had walked free from a car crash moments before, police have said.

The 32-year-old, from Newport, was a passenger in a black Honda Civic when it crashed into a wall on the A48 at Pwllmeyric, Chepstow, on Saturday.

He managed to get out but was then hit by a van which left the scene.

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses to the hit and run.

The man is believed to have been hit by a Ford Transit Van at the scene of the first crash, at about 01:55 GMT.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, where he is being treated.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "The identity of the vehicle and driver involved in the subsequent collision are still unknown."

A woman from Newport has been arrested in relation to the first crash and has been bailed to appear in court.