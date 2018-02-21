Image copyright Rightacres Property

Plans for the redevelopment of Cardiff's Brains Brewery site into a riverside destination with flats, offices and 50 bars and restaurants have been submitted to planners.

The Central Quay development will see some heritage buildings retained and remodelled and a transport hub built.

If approved, it would also include a university campus and an indoor hall to showcase chefs, food and drink.

Developers Rightacres said it would become a city "gathering place".

Image copyright Rightacres Property

Image copyright Rightacres Property

It said it was working with Transport for Wales, Network Rail, Arriva Trains Wales and Cardiff council to ensure the scheme could incorporate a "transport solution" as part of plans for a South Wales Metro.

This would include a new multi storey car park, taxi rank, and a 24-hour coach station.

Brains Brewery plans to relocate to Cardiff's Pacific Business Park.

Paul McCarthy, Rightacres chief executive said Central Quay was poised to become Cardiff's focal gathering place for businesses and visitors with live music, a wide choice of bars and restaurants and a calendar of events such as food and beer festivals.

"The original Brewhouse will form the backdrop to a riverside plaza that will be the heart of the development, offering expansive outdoor space around a huge central water feature that, on a sunny afternoon, people will migrate towards," he added.

Brains chief executive, Scott Waddington, said its move from the site meant the firm could invest in a new brewery, while Brains' heritage would be retained within Capital Quay with the redevelopment of some of it original buildings.

If approved, work could start in September 2018 with the office building expected to be completed by June 2020.

Image copyright Rightacres Property