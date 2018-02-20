Police are searching for two people who left the scene of a crash that closed a busy road in Pontypridd.

The A4054 Pentrebach Road was shut after a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle between Ynysangharad Road and Cemetery Road at about 12:00 GMT.

Police said the male driver and passenger had "left the scene" and "enquiries are ongoing to locate them".

The incident caused congestion and South Wales Police reopened the road at about 14:15.