Image caption Hamadryad Park is between the hospital and the River Taff and includes part of the Taff Trail

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead in a park in Cardiff Bay.

Cardiff council said the man, who was found in Hamadryad Park, had been helped by its accommodation services a number of times.

Councillor Lynda Thorne said it was a "tragic loss of life".

She said the council was working with police to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death last Tuesday.

"We need to ensure that we are all doing everything we can to help people who find themselves homeless and sleeping rough, however complex their needs are," Ms Thorne said.

"I want to take this opportunity to say to rough sleepers, please don't stay out - we have accommodation for you. Come in, work with us and let us help you."

The authority said it helped 175 people come off the streets since April last year but many chose not to access accommodation due to complex needs.

Last November, a 32-year-old woman was found dead in another Cardiff park, Alexandra Gardens, in what police said were "sudden and non-suspicious" circumstances.