Image caption Merthyr Crown Court

A mother-of-three used her four-inch stiletto heel to attack a couple outside a nightclub, Merthyr Crown Court heard.

Danielle Prosser, 29, attacked the two outside Koolers nightclub, Merthyr Tydfil in the early hours last August.

Prosser, of Galon Uchaf, Merthyr, was given a 15-month jail sentence, suspended for a year, after admitting two charges of wounding.

She was also sentenced to 100 hours' unpaid work and an overnight curfew.

Matthew Lloyd, 20, needed surgery as a result of a cheek wound and the stiletto narrowly missed his eye.

His girlfriend Sophie Rees, 19, was knocked unconscious and medical staff had to staple her scalp together.

A judge said the offences were so severe as to warrant prison.

But because she was sorry for her "moment of stupidity," Prosser was given a suspended sentence.

The court heard food and drink was thrown as customers left the club.

Prosser, a mother of children aged 12, five and one, was overheard saying: "You think it's funny do you?"

Prosecutor Lawrence Jones said: "Miss Rees was left unconscious and needed a CT scan in hospital where she spent the night.

"Her boyfriend needed oral surgery and treatment for an injury to his eye socket."

Judge Richard Twomlow told her: "Your behaviour was disgraceful and unnecessary.

"These offences merit a prison sentence, you have never been in trouble before and this serves as a salutary lesson.

"You have shown genuine remorse for a few moments of real stupidity."