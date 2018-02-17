Man, 32, 'serious' after hit and run at Pwllmeyric
- 17 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle which failed to stop, Gwent Police have said.
The incident happened on the A48 at Pwllmeyric, Chepstow, in Monmouthshire, on Saturday at 01:55 GMT.
The 32-year-old man, from Newport, is being treated at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.
Police are appealing for witnesses.