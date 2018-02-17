Image copyright Google

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle which failed to stop, Gwent Police have said.

The incident happened on the A48 at Pwllmeyric, Chepstow, in Monmouthshire, on Saturday at 01:55 GMT.

The 32-year-old man, from Newport, is being treated at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

Police are appealing for witnesses.