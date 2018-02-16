Image copyright Google Image caption The closure has been described as a "massive blow" for the Cardiff economy

Tesco's Cardiff call centre has closed with the loss of 1,100 jobs.

Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) said it had made "huge efforts" to reverse the decision.

In June 2017, Tesco announced the closure, saying it was consolidating its customer engagement centres into a single site in Dundee, where 250 jobs would be created.

It said it needed to ensure its business was "sustainable and cost effective".

Nick Ireland from Usdaw said: "The closure of Tesco Cardiff is a massive blow for our members and for the Cardiff economy."