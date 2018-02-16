Image caption A woman sustained life-threatening and life-changing injuries in the crash

A cyclist is in a critical condition after a collision with a gritting lorry in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said a Mercedes gritting vehicle collided with a female cyclist on Custom House Street at 21:20 GMT on Thursday.

The woman sustained life-threatening and life-changing injuries and is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales where she is critical but stable.

Police thanked members of the public who assisted at the scene.

Nearby Custom House Street and Bute Street were closed for a time to allow officers to investigate the crash and have since reopened.

A council spokesperson said: "The council has been made aware of an incident and is helping police with their inquiries."

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to contact police.