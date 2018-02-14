Armed police called to incident at Plas Cleddau, Barry
- 14 February 2018
Armed police have been called to an incident in Barry.
South Wales Police officers were called to an address at Plas Cleddau, Barry at about 12:20 GMT .
A statement from the force said armed officers were at the scene as a "precautionary measure to protect the public".
The incident is ongoing.