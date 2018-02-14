South East Wales

Armed police called to incident at Plas Cleddau, Barry

  • 14 February 2018
Armed police in Barry Image copyright Jason Mabridge

Armed police have been called to an incident in Barry.

South Wales Police officers were called to an address at Plas Cleddau, Barry at about 12:20 GMT .

A statement from the force said armed officers were at the scene as a "precautionary measure to protect the public".

The incident is ongoing.
Image caption Armed police at Plas Cleddau