Image copyright Noah Redfern Image caption An eyewitness said it was lucky no one was killed

A supermarket has apologised after a shop sign fell on top of a woman outside a store in Swansea.

The incident happened outside the Sainsbury's on Crescent Road on Tuesday.

Witness Noah Redfern said the sign was about eight metres long, adding: "It skimmed her head but I think she will be ok, she's had a lucky escape".

Sainsbury's said it had temporarily closed the store to make sure it did not happen again.