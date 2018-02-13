Sainsbury's supermarket sign falls on woman in Swansea
A supermarket has apologised after a shop sign fell on top of a woman outside a store in Swansea.
The incident happened outside the Sainsbury's on Crescent Road on Tuesday.
Witness Noah Redfern said the sign was about eight metres long, adding: "It skimmed her head but I think she will be ok, she's had a lucky escape".
Sainsbury's said it had temporarily closed the store to make sure it did not happen again.