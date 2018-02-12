Swansea Biggest Weekend tickets sell out
- 12 February 2018
Tickets for a Swansea music festival featuring Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift sold out in 30 minutes.
The BBC's Biggest Weekend takes place at the city's Singleton Park on 26 and 27 May.
Tickets sold out soon after going on sale on Monday
There were 52,000 tickets available, with 60% allocated to those living in the Swansea area.