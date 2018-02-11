Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Ron Jones was awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year's Honours list

A 100-year-old poppy seller is to have a set of commemorative pins released in his name.

Ron Jones, from Bassaleg, Newport, served in World War Two and has been selling poppies for more than 30 years.

Mr Jones, who turns 101 in April, was awarded a British Empire Medal in 2017

Now the Royal British Legion has decided to honour his work by releasing the pins in his name as part of the 2018 poppy appeal.

Each of the 100 packs will contain a pin from 1914 to 1918, to mark 100 years since the end of World War One, and Mr Jones will sign them.

"I am very proud - very proud indeed to have this honour," he said.

"I'm very grateful that people still take an interest in me and my stories, and part of that ties in with the work for the Legion.

"People are still surprised by my memory, particularly the schoolchildren."

Image copyright Ron Jones Image caption Ron Jones (middle of back row) played football while a prisoner of war near Auschwitz

Lynne Woodyatt, the Royal British Legion's community fundraiser, said: "Ron is a remarkable gentleman.

"These commemorative Poppy pin packs, marking both his 100th birthday and him receiving the British Empire Medal are a wonderful idea, and we thank him for allowing them to be produced in his name."

Mr Jones served in the Welsh Regiment from 1940 and spent two-and-a-half years being held in the Auschwitz prisoner of war camp by the Nazis.