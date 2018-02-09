Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The moment restaurant customer David Evans had chilli powder thrown in his face

A curry house chef who threw chilli powder into a customer's eyes after he complained about "rubbery" chicken, has been found not guilty of assault.

Kamrul Islam, 47, of Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was accused of attacking David Evans at the Prince of Bengal in Tonypandy on 21 January 2017.

Mr Islam denied causing actual bodily harm, saying it was self-defence because Mr Evans was being aggressive.

He was found not guilty by a jury at Merthyr Crown Court on Friday.

David Evans after the incident

The court heard how pipe-fitter Mr Evans, 47, had been out for dinner with his wife, Michelle, 48, a college lecturer, when they complained the chicken was "tough and rubbery".

Mr Islam came out of the kitchen to deal with the complaint, but a row started and he returned to the kitchen and grabbed a handful of chilli powder.

The chef said he feared he would be hit by Mr Evans and threw the chilli powder in self defence.

Mr Evans suffered burns and he was taken to hospital for his eyes to be washed with saline following the incident.

During the trial Mr Evans denied intending to punch Mr Islam saying all he wanted was an apology.