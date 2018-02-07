Releasing sky lanterns from council-owned land in Merthyr Tydfil has been banned after it became Wales' last authority to introduce the measure.

A report said lanterns carried "a significant fire risk" and could harm or kill animals if they ate them.

In December, Flintshire became the penultimate council to ban them with Merthyr following suit on Wednesday.

Both sky lanterns and balloons are covered by the ban, which comes into effect immediately.

Councillor Julian Amos said: "There were representations from farmers' and animal welfare groups. The ban is to be welcomed as they are quite dangerous."