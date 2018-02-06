Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Paul Charity (left) and Joel Ismail (right) were both cleared of money laundering offences

Two men connected to a £1.6m theft from the Government of Bermuda have been cleared of money laundering offences.

Paul Charity, 52 and Joel Ismail, 42, both from Leicester, were found not guilty following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Charity was instead convicted of hiding information from police investigating the theft.

He will be sentenced with Jeffrey Bevan, 50, from Cwmbran who previously admitted his involvement in the case.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of transferring criminal property and 10 counts of converting criminal property.

Sentencing will take place on 16 February.