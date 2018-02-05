Major delays on the M4 near Newport after double crash
- 5 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Motorists are experiencing major delays on the M4 after two separate crashes.
Two lanes are closed on the eastbound carriageway following a four vehicle collision at junction 24 The Coldra, near Newport.
Meanwhile, one lane is closed on the A48 Eastern Avenue in Cardiff, after an accident, adding to congestion on the M4.
Traffic Wales said there were ten mile (16 km) queues on the M4 on Monday morning.