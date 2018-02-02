Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV captures Guy pursuing his victim through Cardiff

A man has been jailed for 12 years for a "predatory" attack on a vulnerable university student in Cardiff.

Antony Guy, 38, from the Heath area, was caught on CCTV following his 20-year-old victim after seeing her cross the road in the city centre.

The attack, which took place near the central police station, last May was described as "the stuff of nightmares".

Guy denied rape and sexual assault but was convicted following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

The jury was told Guy, a married man, spotted the visibly drunk woman after leaving the Hilton hotel and changed his direction to walk alongside her.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Guy was almost hit by a car during his pursuit of the victim

They were last seen leaving the city centre, with the victim quickening her pace in an attempt to lose Guy.

He attacked her just yards away from the police station.

Judge Thomas Crowther told Guy: "You saw in her drunkenness her vulnerability, and you ran after her and almost were struck by an oncoming car before you caught up with her".

"You are the stuff of nightmares. The nightmare of partners who watch their loved ones walk off into the night."

Speaking after the sentencing, Lucy Dowdall from the Crown Prosecution Service, said Guy's actions were "predatory in nature".

"The victim showed great strength in giving evidence. It is because of her courage the CPS were able to bring the defendant to justice."