Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Splott Bridge is being rebuilt to allow the electrification of the railway line between Bristol Parkway and Cardiff Central

A Cardiff bridge will be shut for three weeks as part of the works to demolish it ahead of the electrification to the main south Wales railway line.

Splott Road bridge will be shut in both directions to traffic from Sunday to 27 February.

Pedestrians will still be able to use the bridge apart from limited periods when minibus transport will be put on.

Some rail services between Cardiff and Newport will be reduced during February as a result.

Passengers travelling between the two cities are advised to check before they travel during - and a rail replacement bus service will run on 17, 18 and 25 February.

The demolition work is part of Network Rail's upgrade plan to prepare the line for the overhead wires and posts that will power trains running on electricity between south Wales and London.