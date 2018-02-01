Fairwater ladder rescue after block of flats blaze
- 1 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A resident was rescued from a window after a block of flats was evacuated because of a fire.
The blaze broke out in Fairwater, Cardiff, at about 09:55 GMT on Thursday.
A ladder was used to rescue the resident who was given oxygen treatment.
Two fire crews from Cardiff Central and one crew from Ely attended the blaze.