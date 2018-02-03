Image copyright Geograph/Peter Wasp

Rugby fans have been warned to arrive at the Principality Stadium early on Saturday or face missing kick-off.

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign in front of a 74,500 sell-out crowd with 100,000 people expected in the city.

A road closure will start at 10:45 GMT before the 14:15 kick-off.

Great Western Railway will be adding 11 extra mainline trains to and from Cardiff in both directions before and after the game.

Increased security checks will be in place at the stadium because the UK terror threat remains at severe.

The extra security will slow people down entering the ground so the gates of the Principality Stadium will open at 11:15.

Image copyright Principality Stadium Image caption Map of road closures in Cardiff on Saturday

Welsh rugby bosses and the police want at least 30,000 supporters in the ground before 12:45 because they do not want a repeat of the queues that marred their autumn game against Australia in November, when many fans missed kick-off.

"It's not something that our rugby supporters will be used to if they didn't come to a game in the autumn," said Insp Phillip Griffiths of South Wales Police.

"We know we can get everyone in safely and securely and ensure they don't miss a minute of the game, but we need supporters to help us."

The Principality Stadium "works closely" with the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit but police have stressed there is no specific threat to Cardiff.

Getting to Cardiff

Rugby fans are "strongly advised" to leave large bags and people travelling to Cardiff are told to leave early as train companies say services "will be busy all day" although they will add extra capacity.

Supporters travelling to the game have been warned that the A465 Heads of the Valleys road between Gilwern and Brynmawr is shut.

The M4 motorway will also be shut westbound at the Brynglas Tunnels in Newport from 19:00 on Saturday until 10:00 on Sunday for upgrade works.

GWR are adding extra trains between Cardiff and Swansea, Port Talbot, Bristol and London.

Cardiff Buses will be diverted out of the central city bus stops and will terminate at either Churchill Way, Greyfriars Road or Tudor Street.