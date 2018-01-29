Image copyright Getty Images

Plans for what would have been the first 24-hour fish and chip shop in the UK have been rejected.

Parc Lane Fish and Chips, in Cardiff, wanted to open around the clock, seven days a week, and serve alcohol until midnight.

Its application was first considered by Cardiff council on 23 January when it was criticised by residents and police.

In a written statement on Monday, officials rejected the proposal, but the firm has 21 days to appeal.

The National Federation of Fish Friers said the move would have made it the first year-round 24-hour chippy in the UK.

But nearby residents and businesses objected because of late-night noise and anti-social behaviour concerns.

Parc Lane has a licence to open and sell alcohol until 23:00 GMT.