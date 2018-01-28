Image caption Ian Lloyd, pictured with his children, urged people to seek help for mental illness

A Cwmbran bus driver has been praised after he helped talk a distressed woman down from a bridge during his morning route.

Ian Lloyd, 33, was working at about 10:30 GMT on Friday when he saw the woman standing on the edge of a bridge.

Mr Lloyd parked his bus underneath before he proceeded to calmly talk the woman down.

His boss Chris Anslow, of Phil Anslow & Sons Coaches, said he was "immensely proud" of his driver's actions.

Mr Lloyd said he immediately stopped his bus when he saw the woman.

"I can't remember what I said to her, it was really surreal. The whole thing was an instinct," said Mr Lloyd.

"As I walked up to her she jolted as if she was going to jump and my instincts kicked in."

Mr Lloyd said he had worked for the company for a number of years

The bus only had one passenger on it at the time and Mr Lloyd said the customer called the coach company to tell them what he did.

Mr Anslow said: "We are very proud of what Ian did on Friday, it was very quick thinking on his part.

"Ian is a great young lad and brilliant with all our customers and we as employers are immensely proud of our driver's actions on the day."

Mr Lloyd said Gwent Police officers attended the incident and dealt with the woman after she got down from the bridge.

The force has been asked to comment.