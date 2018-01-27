Drone pilot detained for flight over Newport v Spurs match
- 27 January 2018
One person has been detained by police after flying a drone over Newport County's FA Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur.
Gwent Police said the drone was flown over Rodney Parade, in Newport, during the first half of the match.
The force tweeted: "Anyone caught piloting a drone over Rodney Parade during the match...you could be prosecuted.
"We have already detained one pilot. Please respect the occasion."