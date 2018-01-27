A school in Newport has been placed in special measures after a report found it needed to be improved in all areas.

An Estyn report recommended Newport High School in Bettws needed "urgent improvement" in standards, as well as leadership and management.

It said pupils had a "positive attitude" towards learning and have been making "suitable progress".

But it ruled key stage 4 performance as "weak" and below the level of similar schools over the last three years.

Several areas, including wellbeing and attitudes to learning, were described as "adequate", but in need of improvement.

The proportion of pupils gaining three A*-A grades at A-Level has been "very poor over the last three years", with boys performing significantly worse than girls.

Students on free school meals were also achieving results "consistently below these groups of pupils in similar schools," the report added.

The standard of teaching was described as adequate, but said teachers expectations of pupils were sometimes too low.

The report went on to say that the school does not provide effective enough support to pupils with additional learning needs.

Newport high School is now required to develop a plan to address the recommendations and Estyn will monitor the school's progress on a term-by-term basis.