Image copyright Rhondda Cynon Taf council

More than 100 fines totalling £10,000 have been issued to "irresponsible" dog owners in Rhondda Cynon Taff since new rules came in four months ago.

Since October 2017, 103 fixed penalty notices have been issued for offences including owners not picking up dog mess or carrying poo bags.

The new rules also ban dogs or require them to be on a lead in certain areas.

The council said the fines could have been avoided if people had stuck to the rules.

It said enforcement teams had stepped up patrols in order to tackle dog fouling, which was one of the most complained about problems.

The new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in force states dog owners must:

Clean up their dogs' mess immediately and dispose of it properly

Carry dog poo bags at all times

Put a dog on a lead when asked by an authorised officer

Not take dogs onto school grounds, children's play areas and council-owned sports pitches

Keep dogs on a lead in council cemeteries

Nigel Wheeler, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council's director of highways and streetcare services, said: "In total, fines of more than £10,000 have now been issued for people breaking the new dog fouling rules - which could have easily been avoided if people had simply acted responsibly.

"This figure shows that we are continuing to take a tough stance on this issue, while the council will also install dozens more red dog mess bins this year to further encourage responsible dog ownership."