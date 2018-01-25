Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Network Rail said more than 150 tonnes of debris had been cleared

A railway line that was forced to close on after a landslip on Sunday has reopened.

Heavy rain caused the landslip at Dinas Rhondda, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, blocking the line between Porth and Treherbert.

Network Rail said engineers had removed more than 150 tonnes of debris from the track.

A spokesman added that teams also carried out inspections of the track to ensure it had not been damaged.

Bill Kelly, chief operating officer for Network Rail in Wales and the borders, said : "We have worked hard to reopen the line as quickly and safely as possible, with the safety of our passengers and workforce a key priority."