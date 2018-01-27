Image copyright Lewis Clarke/Geograph

A stretch of the M4 motorway will be closed eastbound at Newport from Saturday evening to Sunday morning as the Brynglas tunnels upgrade continues.

Football fans leaving Saturday's FA Cup tie between Newport County and Tottenham Hotspur at Rodney Parade are told to use the A48, south of Newport.

Eastbound traffic between junctions 28 and 24 will also be diverted onto the Southern Distributor Road.

The tunnel will close at 19:00 GMT on Saturday and reopen on Sunday at 10:00.

As part of an upgrade schedule, the eastbound tunnel is shut on weeknights.

This weekend's 15-hour closure, just after junction 26 at Malpas, is the first of five Saturday night/Sunday morning shutdowns.

The Welsh Government, which says the Brynglas tunnel refurbishments will finish in March, said the tunnels were built under old design standards and were no longer compliant.

The Usk River bridge and Malpas junction viaduct, either side of the tunnels, are also undergoing maintenance.

Scheduled Brynglas tunnels Saturday night/Sunday morning closures

Eastbound:

19:00 on 27 January - 10:00 on 28 January

19:00 on 24 February - 10:00 on 25 January

Westbound: