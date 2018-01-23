A woman has died after her car hit railings and went down a bank into a river in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

South Wales Police said the incident happened at about 13:45 GMT at the bottom of Tylcha Wen Terrace, Tonyrefail.

Emergency crews managed to get the 80-year-old out of the water but she died a short time later.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101.