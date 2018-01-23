Image caption Thomas Davies holding his son Jensen

The family of a man who died in a car crash last week have paid tribute to their "happy-go-lucky gentle giant".

Thomas Davies, 24, from Maesteg, was killed when the car he was in overturned in Bryn, Neath Port Talbot, on Wednesday 18 January.

Mr Davies, who had a two-year-old son, died at the scene and three other people needed treatment in hospital.

His family said his death had "left a massive hole in our lives and hearts".

His mother Angela and her husband Phill said: "Tom was a happy-go-lucky, witty son, a gentle giant with a big heart.

"He leaves behind his two-year-old son Jensen, who he loved dearly. Tom leaves behind a massive hole in our lives and hearts.

"He was easy going, the centre and life of a party; he loved to dress up and make people laugh, that was our Tom.

'Massive void'

"He didn't care what people thought, he was too big a character for this life. He will be forever loved and missed by his family and friends.

"Tom was a big softie, a wonderful loving son, father, grandson, nephew and cousin who will be greatly loved and missed."

She said Mr Davies was a "massive" Swansea City football fan who had religiously supported the team.

Mr Davies's father Michael and partner Sue added: "Tom leaves a massive void in our family and our hearts. He was not only my son but also my best friend too.

"His face lit up a room, when he was with Jensen it was magical. Sorely missed, loved and never forgotten."