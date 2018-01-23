Image copyright Facebook

A kayak instructor from Cardiff is missing following flash floods in Ecuador.

Saturday's incident on the Abanico River led to two Irishmen dying while Adam Vaughan, 22, has not been found.

Two others - an American and Ecuadorian - who made up the group, were rescued.

Mr Vaughan, a former Cardiff University Spanish student and instructor at Cardiff's white water rafting centre was described as an "inspirational teacher" by the students' union.

A spokeswoman said he "embodied the spirit of adventure" and "made a long-lasting positive impact" as vice-president of the university kayak club.

Originally from Newbury, Berkshire, Mr Vaughan has written blogs about his love of kayaking, having paddled since the age of 11, around the world.

The bodies of Irishmen David Higgins, 26, from Kerry, and Alex McGourty, 19, from Sligo, have been recovered following the incident.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: "We are assisting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Ecuador, and are in contact with the Ecuadorian authorities."