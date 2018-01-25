People could be fined £100 if they fail to recycle properly under plans to cut waste in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

A council report said some residents were still refusing to recycle, with 35,000 tonnes of rubbish sent to landfill or for incineration last year.

Under new plans, people who have black bags instead of bins could be restricted to putting out two instead of four, every two weeks.

Others will not be allowed to dispose of anything that does not fit in a bin.

The council, which recycled 64% of its waste in 2016-17, said the move was necessary if it was to meet the next Welsh Government target of 70% by 2024-25 and avoid fines.

It said other councils had already moved to three or four-weekly bin collections. They include Conwy council, which became the first in Wales to opt for residual waste pick-ups once a month.

The council said the rules would be relaxed over Christmas to allow for four bags in Rhondda and one bag of "side waste" in addition to bins in the former Cynon and Taf areas.

It added fines would always be a "last resort" and would only be issued when all other options had been exhausted.

If approved, the changes could come into effect from 1 April.