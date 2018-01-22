South East Wales

Minibus stolen in Cwmbran with three passengers on board

A minibus with three passengers on board was stolen in Torfaen, Gwent Police said.

The incident took place in Cwmbran at about 09:30 GMT on Saturday.

Police said the vehicle was recovered in the nearby village of Pontnewydd and there were no reports of any injuries.

A 30-year-old man from Cwmbran was arrested and released under investigation, with the force appealing for witnesses.