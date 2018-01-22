Minibus stolen in Cwmbran with three passengers on board
- 22 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A minibus with three passengers on board was stolen in Torfaen, Gwent Police said.
The incident took place in Cwmbran at about 09:30 GMT on Saturday.
Police said the vehicle was recovered in the nearby village of Pontnewydd and there were no reports of any injuries.
A 30-year-old man from Cwmbran was arrested and released under investigation, with the force appealing for witnesses.