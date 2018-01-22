Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place at Whitchurch High School in Cardiff

A small axe has been recovered from the roof of a shed as police investigate an incident at a Cardiff school.

South Wales Police said it is continuing to look into a disturbance involving a large group of young people at Whitchurch High on Friday afternoon.

Two boys, aged 13 and 14, are believed to have been targeted.

A South Wales Police spokesman urged parents to speak to children about the dangers of carrying weapons.

"Witnesses have described some of the young people involved as carrying weapons and a small handheld axe has been recovered from the roof of a shed," said Insp Debbie Brown.

Officers will carry out patrols of the area following the incident.