Overrunning engineering works mean trains on one of the commuter lines into Cardiff will not run until later on Monday morning.

Arriva Trains Wales said services would not run between Cardiff Queen Street and Radyr until about 10:00 GMT.

A replacement bus service is in place between the two destinations, stopping at Cathays and Llandaff.

Rail passengers have been told they can also use Cardiff Bus services.

There are also replacement bus services running on two other Arriva Trains Wales services due to Sunday's rain and flooding problems - trains between Bridgend and Rhoose Cardiff Airport are not running and passengers travelling between Porth and Treherbert will also be taken by bus after a landslip.