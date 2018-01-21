Image copyright Google

The M4 motorway remains partially closed westbound following a crash near Bridgend.

Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious incident involving a car on its roof between junction 35 for Pencoed and 36 at Sarn.

That stretch was shut for an hour but one lane has reopened and police said there were no serious injuries.

A crash has also been reported westbound between junction 36 and 37 for Pyle.

Two people have been released from the overturned car while another is being removed from the vehicle, police said.

A police vehicle has also crashed into the central reservation while on its way to the scene of an accident.

The incidents caused congestion around Bridgend as motorists have tried to avoid the motorway by using the A48 and A473 to the south of the town.

South Wales Police said driving conditions were particularly hazardous with spray and standing water on the road.

A spokesman added: "Motorists are urged to amend their speeds accordingly and avoid travelling if at all possible."