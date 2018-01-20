Newport man charged with murder of Anthony Bubbins
20 January 2018
A 54-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Anthony Bubbins, who was found dead at a house in Newport.
The body of 57-year-old Mr Bubbins was found at a house in Brynderwen Road in the St Julian's area of city on Monday afternoon.
The charged man, who is from Newport, will appear at the city's magistrates' court on Saturday.